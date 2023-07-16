Parallel Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,379 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $137.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.28. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

