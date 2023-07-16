Parallel Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after buying an additional 169,980 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC opened at $191.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $193.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

