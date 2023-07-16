Parallel Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

