Parallel Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

