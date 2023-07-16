Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Trading Down 0.8 %

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.