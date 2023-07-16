Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $45.39 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

