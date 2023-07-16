Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Dover by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 95,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 100,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.74. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

