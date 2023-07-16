Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 988.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

