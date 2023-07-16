Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.59.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $398.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.49 and a 200 day moving average of $259.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $418.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,427 shares of company stock valued at $41,364,961. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

