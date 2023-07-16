Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,629 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Evergy by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 706,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

