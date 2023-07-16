Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,003 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $453,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $453,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.78 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. William Blair lowered Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.