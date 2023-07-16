Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

