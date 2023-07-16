Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

