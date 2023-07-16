Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after buying an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

