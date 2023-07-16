Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 9,592 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

