Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,085,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,060. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

