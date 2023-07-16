Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

