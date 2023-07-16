Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 78,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $157.54 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.83 and a 1 year high of $162.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

