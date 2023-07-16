Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

