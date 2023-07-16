Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

