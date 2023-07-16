Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

