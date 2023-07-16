Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,939,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

