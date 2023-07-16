Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 93.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 346,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

