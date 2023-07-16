Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

