Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,021 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,073,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

