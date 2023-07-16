Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.60 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.