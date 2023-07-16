Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,027 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

