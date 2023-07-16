Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

