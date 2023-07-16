Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $72,000.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of RBC stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $264.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.43.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
