Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $264.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.43.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.