Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

