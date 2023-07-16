Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

PAYC stock opened at $355.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

