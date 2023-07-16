Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $30.47 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 14.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 124,061 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,506 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

