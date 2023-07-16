Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

