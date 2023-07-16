PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.