PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.76 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.