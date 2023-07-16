Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

