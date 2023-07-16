Providence First Trust Co Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

