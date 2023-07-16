Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average of $282.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

