Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,136,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 1,602,565 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

