Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $110.86.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

