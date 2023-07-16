Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

