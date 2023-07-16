RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RENN Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RENN Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 477,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the period.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

