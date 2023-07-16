RFP Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

