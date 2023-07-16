RFP Financial Group LLC Has $64,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

