Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

