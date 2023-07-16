Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,689 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

