Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

