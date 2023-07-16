Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.