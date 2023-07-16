SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €13.10 ($14.40) and last traded at €12.98 ($14.26). Approximately 121,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.78 ($14.04).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFQ shares. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 31st.
The company has a market cap of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.55.
SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.
