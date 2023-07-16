Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seaboard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,585.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,837.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,242.95. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($13.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

